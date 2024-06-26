Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Prabhas’ movie projected to cross ₹200 crore on release date, sells 13.5 lakh tickets

Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: The multilingual action movie, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, among other big names, is the first Indian film of 2024 to sell over 10 lakh tickets for the opening day. The advance booking for the first day has already grossed over ₹37 crore.

Experts, however, are looking far ahead and expect the sci-fi movie to surpass ₹200 crore, making it one of the biggest pre-sales ever for an Indian film, as per Sacnilk.

The Telugu version of the movie has already earned more than ₹31 crore in advance bookings. The 2D version has collected over ₹17.6 crore while the 3D version has earned over ₹13.8 crore. The IMAX 3D version in Telugu has earned over ₹10 lakh.

Kalki 2898 AD's Bollywood version has earned nearly ₹4 crore. The advance booking for the Hindi 2D version has earned over ₹1 crore, while the Hindi 3D version has collected much more, over ₹1.9 crore. The Hindi version's advance booking collection is already ahead of Prabhas' last film, Salaar.

The movie will also be released in Tamil and Malayalam. The total advance booking numbers at present stand at ₹37.25 crore, with more than 13.5 lakh tickets sold already.

Telangana is leading among Indian states with a collection of ₹20.23 crore from advance booking. The state has 2,437 shows with 66% occupancy. Andhra Pradesh, with 2,010 shows and 54% occupancy, has collected ₹10.47. Karnataka has collected ₹4.43 crore with 1,728 shows and 23% occupancy.

₹ 200 crore for Kalki 2898 AD Kalki 2898 AD is projected to earn over ₹120 crore in India and 60 crores overseas, totalling over ₹180 crore on its opening day. It might even reach ₹200 crore, as per Sacnilk. If it does, it will be the third Indian movie, after RRR and Baahubali 2, to achieve this.