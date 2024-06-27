Kalki 2898 AD audience reviews: Prabhas’ movie gets enthusiastic response; from ‘Hollywood stuff’ to ‘masterpiece’

Enthusiastic responses are coming from Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan. The movie has been released across India.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published09:43 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, was released on June 27
Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, was released on June 27(Screengrab from YouTube/ Vyjayanthi Network)

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, has been released in theatres nationwide. Public reviews are pouring in on social media.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes—am I watching an Indian movie or a Hollywood blockbuster? The quality and graphics are uncompromised. In one word, congratulations to the entire team. Proud of you all, especially Nag Ashwin. Love you, man,” came from one viewer.

Kalki 2898 AD: People throng in Hyderabad theatres to watch sci-fi film

“Stellar is an understatement.Outstanding & enthralling feat from telugu cinema,” came from another.

One viewer called it a “masterpiece” and wrote, “The visuals and set up is something that has not been seen from Indian cinema, Interesting storyline. However, the screenplay is done in a mostly flat way so far. Prabhas has fun character.”

“I lost all faith in Prabhas after watching Adipurush and Salaar. But, this one is extremely good. It shows that the movie has a budget of 600 crore. The VFX is obviously good as they have collaborated with Hollywood,” said one viewer after watching the movie.

Kalki advance booking: Prabhas' movie projected to cross ₹200 crore

Another viewer called it “Hollywood stuff”. “First half. Very good stuff from Nagi…One fight is little draggedOverall very impressive narration and Hollywood stuff. Surprise elements. Pre interval is of next level,” the viewer added.

A viewer called it “a visual feast”. “This sci-fi comedy brilliantly blends stunning worlds with laugh-out-loud moments. beautiful visuals are a treat for the eyes,” the viewer added.

Kalki 2898 AD: Negative reviews

While many find the movie “outstanding”, there are some who were left unimpressed.

The movie is “bearable whenever Prabhas is NOT on the screen. The world building is good but it's boring first half. And Comedy falls flat! Some cringe moments too! So far very poor! Hoping to get it better in Second Half!”, wrote one social media user after watching the first half.

Kalki 2898 AD tickets priced at ₹2,300 in Mumbai

“Watched #KALKI and honestly, it was a disaster! The plot was all over the place, and the acting by [prabhas , deepika] was cringe-worthy. How did this even get greenlit?” wrote another user.

Another viewer called it a “COMPLETE MESS” and “Heartbreak for Prabhas Fans”. “Filled with Useless Cameos to cover failure and Poor Direction, No Screenplay, Feels like Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiyaan, 200 Crore Loss Loading,” wrote another.

