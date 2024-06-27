Kalki 2898 AD audience reviews: Prabhas’ movie gets enthusiastic response; from ‘Hollywood stuff’ to ‘masterpiece’

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, has been released in theatres nationwide. Public reviews are pouring in on social media.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes—am I watching an Indian movie or a Hollywood blockbuster? The quality and graphics are uncompromised. In one word, congratulations to the entire team. Proud of you all, especially Nag Ashwin. Love you, man,” came from one viewer.

“Stellar is an understatement.Outstanding & enthralling feat from telugu cinema,” came from another.

One viewer called it a “masterpiece” and wrote, “The visuals and set up is something that has not been seen from Indian cinema, Interesting storyline. However, the screenplay is done in a mostly flat way so far. Prabhas has fun character.”

People arrive at a movie theatre in Chembur, Mumbai to catch the morning show of 'Kalki 2898 AD' that hit the screens today.



A fan of actor Prabhas says, "We travelled here from Alibaug. We are huge fans of Prabhas."



Another fan says, "Prabhas is good in…"

“I lost all faith in Prabhas after watching Adipurush and Salaar. But, this one is extremely good. It shows that the movie has a budget of ₹600 crore. The VFX is obviously good as they have collaborated with Hollywood,” said one viewer after watching the movie.

Another viewer called it “Hollywood stuff”. “First half. Very good stuff from Nagi…One fight is little draggedOverall very impressive narration and Hollywood stuff. Surprise elements. Pre interval is of next level,” the viewer added.

A viewer called it “a visual feast”. “This sci-fi comedy brilliantly blends stunning worlds with laugh-out-loud moments. beautiful visuals are a treat for the eyes,” the viewer added.

Kalki 2898 AD: Negative reviews While many find the movie “outstanding”, there are some who were left unimpressed.

The movie is “bearable whenever Prabhas is NOT on the screen. The world building is good but it's boring first half. And Comedy falls flat! Some cringe moments too! So far very poor! Hoping to get it better in Second Half!”, wrote one social media user after watching the first half.

“Watched #KALKI and honestly, it was a disaster! The plot was all over the place, and the acting by [prabhas , deepika] was cringe-worthy. How did this even get greenlit?” wrote another user.