Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 2: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer fails to retain magic; movie registers 40% drop

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published08:13 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 2: After scripting history by becoming third biggest opener of all time,  Deepika Padukone and Prabhas movie witnessed a sharp drop of nearly 43% on the second day of its release.

The Nag Ashwin's dystopian science-fiction epic made a box office collection of 54 crore (net) in India on day 2, ie Friday, according to Sacnilk data. There was a 43.3% drop in the domestic collection from 95.3 crore registered on day 1, i.e. Thursday.

Kalki 2898 AD day 2 box office collection

Kalki 2898 AD earned a total of 54 crore in India (net), as per the early estimates of Sacnilk. The movie performed significantly well on its first day at the box office, earning an estimated 95.3 cr India net. The language-wise division of the movie's box office collection shows a net profit of 25.64 crore in Telugu, 3.5 crore in Tamil, 22.5 crore in Hindi, 0.35 crore in Jannada, and 2 crore in Malayalam. With this, the total domestic box office collection of the movie stood at 149 crore on day 2, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. The movie earned 91.45 crore in total, consisting of 8 crore in Tamil, 45 crore in Hindi, 0.65 crore in Kannada. 

Kalki 2898 day 2 theatre occupancy 

The movie, featuring legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, had an overall 31.72% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, June 28, 2024. The movie continued to dominate Telugu cinema theatres with an overall 65.02% occupancy on Friday. The movie had an overall 31.15% Tamil Occupancy yesterday.

About Kalki 2898 AD movie

The movie is based on the future time and is a convergence of Hindu mythology and science fiction. Nag Ashwin's big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. 

The movie features big stars including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hassan. Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana have also left an impression with their performance in the movie. 

Amitabh Bachchan has played the role of immortal Ashwatthama, who finds his roots in the Mahabharata era. Kamal Hassan has played the role of villain Yaskin.

