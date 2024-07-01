Kalki 2898 AD BO collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone-Prabhas’ dystopian sci-fi regains strength during weekend

Kalki BO collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone-Prabhas' dystopian sci-fi regains strength in weekend, mints 302.4 crore

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published08:08 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 4: Movie performed well during weekend and has earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>302.4 crore so far
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 4: Movie performed well during weekend and has earned ₹302.4 crore so far

Kalki 2898 AD BO collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer Kalki 28982 AD made the most out of the weekend rush, as Nag Ashwin's dystopian science-fiction epic made a box office collection of 85 crore on Sunday (India Net Collection), according to Sacnilk data. The movie's total India Net collection stands at 302.4 crore after including Kalki BO collection day 4. The big-budget movie, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, registered a sharp 31.78% jump in its Box Office collection on Sunday. The movie earned 64.5 crore (India Net) on Saturday.

Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 3: Prabhas-starrer film mints ₹67.1 cr in India

The movie created history by becoming one of the biggest opener at box office in 2024. The movie performed significantly well on its first day at the box office, earning an estimated 95.3 cr India net.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 4

Reflecting increased interest among the audience for the movie, Kalki 2898 AD performed significantly well on Sunday. According to Sacnilk data, the movie earned an estimated 85.00 crore (India Net). Out of the total amount, the Telugu dubbed version earned 36.8 crore, and the Hindi version earned 39 crore. Meanwhile, the movie's Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil versions earned 0.7 crore, 3 crore, and 5.5 crore, respectively, on Sunday.

Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD Explained: 4 money lessons from Prabhas & Deepika Padukone’s film

Kalki 2898 AD performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated 217.4 Cr India net. Here is Kalki 2898 AD's 4th-day box office collection and Occupancy.

About Kalki 2898 AD movie

The epic science fiction film has been directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vijayanthi Movies. The star-studded film revolves around the story of a select group which is on a mission to save Kalko, the unborn child of SUM-80, a lab subject in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Also Read | What to watch this week: Kalki 2898 AD, A family affair and more

Amitabh Bachchan has played the role of immortal Ashwatthama, who finds his roots in the Mahabharata era. Kamal Hassan has played the role of villain Yaskin.

Also Read | ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ review: Padding out weakens Prabhas sci-fi actioner

It is the first installment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe and inspired by Hindu mythology. Nag Ashwin's big-budget film was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsKalki 2898 AD BO collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone-Prabhas’ dystopian sci-fi regains strength during weekend

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.000.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    73,990.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue