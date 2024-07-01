Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Kalki 2898 AD BO collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone-Prabhas' dystopian sci-fi regains strength during weekend

Kalki 2898 AD BO collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone-Prabhas' dystopian sci-fi regains strength during weekend

Livemint , Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Kalki BO collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone-Prabhas' dystopian sci-fi regains strength in weekend, mints 302.4 crore

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 4: Movie performed well during weekend and has earned 302.4 crore so far

Kalki 2898 AD BO collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer Kalki 28982 AD made the most out of the weekend rush, as Nag Ashwin's dystopian science-fiction epic made a box office collection of 85 crore on Sunday (India Net Collection), according to Sacnilk data. The movie's total India Net collection stands at 302.4 crore after including Kalki BO collection day 4. The big-budget movie, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, registered a sharp 31.78% jump in its Box Office collection on Sunday. The movie earned 64.5 crore (India Net) on Saturday.

The movie created history by becoming one of the biggest opener at box office in 2024. The movie performed significantly well on its first day at the box office, earning an estimated 95.3 cr India net.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 4

Reflecting increased interest among the audience for the movie, Kalki 2898 AD performed significantly well on Sunday. According to Sacnilk data, the movie earned an estimated 85.00 crore (India Net). Out of the total amount, the Telugu dubbed version earned 36.8 crore, and the Hindi version earned 39 crore. Meanwhile, the movie's Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil versions earned 0.7 crore, 3 crore, and 5.5 crore, respectively, on Sunday.

Kalki 2898 AD performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated 217.4 Cr India net. Here is Kalki 2898 AD's 4th-day box office collection and Occupancy.

About Kalki 2898 AD movie

The epic science fiction film has been directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vijayanthi Movies. The star-studded film revolves around the story of a select group which is on a mission to save Kalko, the unborn child of SUM-80, a lab subject in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Amitabh Bachchan has played the role of immortal Ashwatthama, who finds his roots in the Mahabharata era. Kamal Hassan has played the role of villain Yaskin.

It is the first installment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe and inspired by Hindu mythology. Nag Ashwin's big-budget film was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.