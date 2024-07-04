Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 7: The big-budget science fiction movie starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles is witnessing constant decline at the box office. However, with a strong start, the movie is inching closer to the ₹600 crore mark, in terms of global collection. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹23.2 crore in India. THe movie earned a total of ₹393.4 crore in India Net.

