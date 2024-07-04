Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Kalki 2898 AD BO collection day 7: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's movie sees another decline, eyes at 600 crore mark

Kalki 2898 AD BO collection day 7: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's movie sees another decline, eyes at ₹600 crore mark

Livemint

Kalki 2898 AD BO collection day 7: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's movie eyes at 600 crore mark

Kalki 2898 AD day 7: The movie is performing very well.

Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 7: The big-budget science fiction movie starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles is witnessing constant decline at the box office. However, with a strong start, the movie is inching closer to the 600 crore mark, in terms of global collection. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated 23.2 crore in India. THe movie earned a total of 393.4 crore in India Net.

