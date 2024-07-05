Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 8: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s dystopian sci-fi crosses ₹700 cr mark

Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 8: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's high-budget movie is performing well in terms of its global box office collection. The movie crossed the ₹700 crore mark in terms of collection in all languages worldwide, according to movie producers Vyjayanthi Movies.

The dream run continues…Witness the magic of #Kalki2898AD, now in theatres.” The poster reads, “700 crores + GBOC worldwide,” wrote Vyjayanthi Movies in a social media post.

Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 8 The movie steadily performed in India on day 8, July 4. The movie earned a total of ₹22.3 crore in India (Net), according to Sacnilk. Kalki 2898 BO collection day 8 consisted of ₹10 crore in Telugu, 0.9 crore in Tamil, ₹10.5 crore in Hindi, ₹0.2 crore in Kannada, and ₹0.7 crore in Malayalam.

Despite the movie producers' announcement that Kalki 2898 AD will cross the ₹700 crore mark, the Sacnilk data for day 8 indicates the movie's worldwide collection to be ₹641 crore net (estimated).

With the addition of the day 8 collection, the movie has earned an estimated total of ₹414.75 crore in India (net), consisting of ₹23 crore from Tamil version, ₹162 crore from Hindi version, ₹2.8 crore from Kannada version, ₹14.1 crore from Malayalam version.

About Kalki 2898 AD movie Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.