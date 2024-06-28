Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 1: The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer earned an estimated ₹ 95 crore net in India on its release day and ₹ 65 crore worldwide across languages — Telegu, Tamil, Hindi, Malyalam and others.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 1: The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer earned an estimated ₹180 crore worldwide net collection on its release day, according to data on Sacnilk.

It earned an estimated ₹95 crore net in India, with overseas collection pegged at ₹65 crore, as per data on Sacnilk. The estimates for Kalki 2898 AD are for across languages — Telegu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and others.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in central roles. While audience response to the movie has been enthusiastic, reviews on social media have been split between positive and negative.

Language-wise Collections Sacnilk estimated Kalki 2898 AD's box office collections from Telegu language screenings across India to be ₹64.5 crore — the highest, followed by Hindi ( ₹24 crore), Tamil ( ₹4 crore), Malayalam ( ₹2.2 crore) and Kannada ( ₹30 lakh).

Occupancy for Kalki 2898 AD Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 85.15 per cent Telugu occupancy for 2D shows on opening day (June 27), and 79.02 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 31.68 per cent Tamil occupancy for 2D shows on June 27, and 39.42 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 29.79 per cent Hindi occupancy for 2D shows on opening day, and 39.15 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

The film had an overall 32.09 per cent Kannada occupancy for 2D shows on June 27. There was no data on 3D screenings for the movie.

Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 35.94 per cent Malayalam occupancy for 2D shows on opening day, and 79.90 percent occupancy for 3D shows.

Kalki 2898 AD movie review After the movie's release in theatres' worldwide yesterday, audience reviews for the Prabhas starrer — both positive and negative — began pouring in on social media.

Many were entranced by the spectacle, sci-fi and special effects, calling it a “Hollywood blockbuster" and “Hollywood stuff". Other found the acting, plot or comedic beats were a miss.

On movie goer said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes—am I watching an Indian movie or a Hollywood blockbuster? The quality and graphics are uncompromised. In one word, congratulations to the entire team. Proud of you all, especially Nag Ashwin. Love you, man."

Another viewer said: "Stellar is an understatement.Outstanding & enthralling feat from Telugu cinema."

Calling it a “masterpiece" one reviewer wrote, “The visuals and set up is something that has not been seen from Indian cinema, Interesting storyline. However, the screenplay is done in a mostly flat way so far. Prabhas has fun character."

Another viewer called it “Hollywood stuff", while acknowledging that the first half of the movie was “of next level", but it “dragged" a little in parts.

Among those who were unimpressed, one wrote: "The movie is bearable whenever Prabhas is NOT on the screen. The world building is good but it's boring first half. And Comedy falls flat! Some cringe moments too! So far very poor! Hoping to get it better in Second Half!"

Another viewer called it a "COMPLETE MESS" and "Heartbreak for Prabhas Fans". "Filled with Useless Cameos to cover failure and Poor Direction, No Screenplay". "Feels like Rajinikanth's Kochadaiyaan, 200 Crore Loss Loading," wrote disappointed fan.

