Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 11: Movie draws an estimated ₹41.3 crore, enters ₹500 crore club in India

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 10: The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer drew crowds over the weekend, pulling an estimated 41.3 crore net in India on June 7 (Sunday) and 507 crore net since release.

Jocelyn Fernandes
First Published8 Jul 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD, with its star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.
Kalki 2898 AD, with its star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 11: The Prabhas blockbuster earned an estimated 41.3 crore India net collection on its 10th day since release day, according to data on Sacnilk. The weekend box office collection on June 7 (the second Sunday) increased over the prior weekdays.

Further, in its 10 days of release, Kalki 2898 AD has pulled in an estimated 465.70 crore India net across languages — Telegu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and others, as per Sacnilk. It has in total earned an estimated 507 crore net domestically.

Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 8: Prabhas-Deepika’s film crosses ₹700 crore

In terms of worldwide box office collection, producer Vyjayanthi Movies claimed in a social media post last week that Kalki crossed the 700 crore mark (across all languages).

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in central roles. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Language-wise Collections on June 7

The data showed the movie had its best box office collection on Day 10 in Hindi, pulling an estimated 22 crore on Sunday (June 7), followed by Telegu (~ 14 crore), Tamil (~ 3 crore), Malayalam (~ 1.8 crore), and Kannada (~ 0.5 crore).

Also Read | Kalki BO collection day 10: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s movie shows sharp rebound

Occupancy for Kalki 2898 AD on June 7

  • Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 65.90 per cent Telugu occupancy for 2D shows on July 7, and 68.14 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.
  • The movie had an overall 36.41 per cent Tamil occupancy for 2D shows on Sunday, and 37.83 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.
  • Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 48.01 per cent Hindi occupancy for 2D shows on July 7, and 54.53 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

Also Read | Theatre owners’ wait for a big release ends with Prabhas-starrer Kalki
  • The film had an overall 41.13 per cent Kannada occupancy for 2D shows on Sunday. There was no data on 3D screenings for the movie in Kannada.
  • Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 31.25 per cent Malayalam occupancy for 2D shows on July 7. There was no data on 3D screenings for the movie in Malayalam.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 07:43 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsKalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 11: Movie draws an estimated ₹41.3 crore, enters ₹500 crore club in India

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.000.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,529.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue