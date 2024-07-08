Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 11: Movie draws an estimated ₹41.3 crore, enters ₹500 crore club in India

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 11: The Prabhas blockbuster earned an estimated ₹41.3 crore India net collection on its 10th day since release day, according to data on Sacnilk. The weekend box office collection on June 7 (the second Sunday) increased over the prior weekdays.
Further, in its 10 days of release, Kalki 2898 AD has pulled in an estimated ₹465.70 crore India net across languages — Telegu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and others, as per Sacnilk. It has in total earned an estimated ₹507 crore net domestically.
In terms of worldwide box office collection, producer Vyjayanthi Movies claimed in a social media post last week that Kalki crossed the ₹700 crore mark (across all languages).
Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in central roles. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.
The data showed the movie had its best box office collection on Day 10 in Hindi, pulling an estimated ₹22 crore on Sunday (June 7), followed by Telegu (~ ₹14 crore), Tamil (~ ₹3 crore), Malayalam (~ ₹1.8 crore), and Kannada (~ ₹0.5 crore).