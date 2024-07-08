Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 10: The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer drew crowds over the weekend, pulling an estimated ₹ 41.3 crore net in India on June 7 (Sunday) and ₹ 507 crore net since release.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 11: The Prabhas blockbuster earned an estimated ₹41.3 crore India net collection on its 10th day since release day, according to data on Sacnilk. The weekend box office collection on June 7 (the second Sunday) increased over the prior weekdays.

Further, in its 10 days of release, Kalki 2898 AD has pulled in an estimated ₹465.70 crore India net across languages — Telegu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and others, as per Sacnilk. It has in total earned an estimated ₹507 crore net domestically.

In terms of worldwide box office collection, producer Vyjayanthi Movies claimed in a social media post last week that Kalki crossed the ₹700 crore mark (across all languages).

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in central roles. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Language-wise Collections on June 7 The data showed the movie had its best box office collection on Day 10 in Hindi, pulling an estimated ₹22 crore on Sunday (June 7), followed by Telegu (~ ₹14 crore), Tamil (~ ₹3 crore), Malayalam (~ ₹1.8 crore), and Kannada (~ ₹0.5 crore).

Occupancy for Kalki 2898 AD on June 7 Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 65.90 per cent Telugu occupancy for 2D shows on July 7, and 68.14 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

The movie had an overall 36.41 per cent Tamil occupancy for 2D shows on Sunday, and 37.83 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 48.01 per cent Hindi occupancy for 2D shows on July 7, and 54.53 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

The film had an overall 41.13 per cent Kannada occupancy for 2D shows on Sunday. There was no data on 3D screenings for the movie in Kannada.

Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 31.25 per cent Malayalam occupancy for 2D shows on July 7. There was no data on 3D screenings for the movie in Malayalam.

