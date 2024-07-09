Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas’ movie draws an estimated ₹11.35 crore on July 8, down by 74%

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 12: The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer saw its BO numbers decline by over 74% on Monday, compared to the weekend, pulling an estimated 11.35 crore net in India on June 8 and 510.05 crore net since release.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated9 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 12: Kalki 2898 AD, with its star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 12: Kalki 2898 AD, with its star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.(Screengrab from YouTube/ Vyjayanthi Network)

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 12: The Prabhas-starrer earned an estimated 11.35 crore India net collection on its 12th day since release day, according to data on Sacnilk. The box office (BO) collection on June 8 (Monday) showed a 74.41 per cent decrease compared to the weekend (Sunday) draw.

Further, since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the milestone 500 crore mark net in India across languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and others, as per Sacnilk. It has in total earned an estimated 510.05 crore net domestically, as per the data.

In terms of worldwide BO gains, producer Vyjayanthi Movies claimed in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Kalki has crossed the 700 crore milestone (across all languages).

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in central roles. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Language-wise Collections on June 8

The data showed the movie had its best box office collection on Day 12 in Hindi, pulling an estimated 6.5 crore on Monday (June 8), followed by Telugu (~ 3.5 crore), Tamil (~ 0.7 crore), Malayalam (~ 0.5 crore), and Kannada (~ 0.15 crore).

Occupancy for Kalki 2898 AD on June 8

  • Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 23.72 per cent Telugu occupancy for 2D shows on Monday, July 8, and 22.11 per cent occupancy for 3D shows. 
  • The movie had an overall 13.68 per cent Tamil occupancy for 2D shows on July 8, and 15.79 per cent occupancy for 3D shows. 
  • Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 15.72 per cent Hindi occupancy for 2D shows on Monday, and 17.16 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

The film had an overall 14.92 per cent Kannada occupancy for 2D shows on Sunday. There was no data on 3D screenings for the movie in Kannada.

Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 11.44 per cent Malayalam occupancy for 2D shows on July 7. There was no data on 3D screenings for the movie in Malayalam.

First Published:9 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
