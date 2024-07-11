Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 14: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s film mints ₹536.75 crore in India

  • Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 14: 'Kalki 2898 AD' earned 7.5 crore in India on Day 14, reaching a total of 536.75 crore. The film's worldwide collection is approximately 859.7 crore, with makers claiming it to be a 'Maha Blockbuster.'

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated11 Jul 2024, 07:14 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 14: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 14: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.(X)

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 14: Director Nag Ashwin's star-studded 3D sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' experienced another decline in its box office performance on its second Wednesday, marking Day 14 of its release. The film collected 7.5 crore net in India on Day 14, a rough data by Sacnilk.com showed. With this, the total collection of the film now stands at 536.75 crore. On Day 14, the film's Hindi version led the box office with 4.75 crore, followed by the Telugu version at 1.7 crore. The Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions brought in 0.55 crore, 0.1 crore, and 0.4 crore, respectively.

Speaking of the film's worldwide collection, the data by Sacnilk.com states that the film earned an approximate 859.7 crore. However, the makers of the film shared an update on the 'X' and wrote, "Epic Maha Blockbuster 900 crore worldwide." The post's caption read, “Raging towards the magical milestone…#EpicBlockbusterKalki in cinemas.”

In week 1, the film's collection stood at 414 crore in India with the Telugu language earning 212.25 core, Hindi at 162.5 crores, Tamil at 23.1 crore, Kannada at 2.8 crore and Malayalam at 14.2 crore.

The film features a star-studded cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Prabhas in the lead, the film has been staying ahead of the competition with its collection. Bachchan, 81, who essayed the role of immortal warrior Ashwathhama in the film, earlier expressed his admiration for the project in a lengthy post on his personal blog. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film. The film is reportedly the most expensive film ever made in India with a budget of 600 crore.

Meanwhile, trade experts and industry insiders told news agency PTI that the success of the Hindi version of "Kalki 2898 AD" is the lone bright spot for the Hindi film industry in a 2024 punctuated with big budget box office failures "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", "Maidan" and "Yodha". The industry’s six-month report card shows a 20-30 percent decline in business for the Hindi cinema exhibition sector. While smaller films and original ideas, such as "Laapata Ladies" ( 20 crore) and "Munjya" ( 98 crore), have made an impact, it hasn’t been sufficient, reported PTI.

"Had it not been for ‘Kalki 2889 AD’, I would’ve said the first six months of 2024 are quite bad. Although ‘Kalki’ is not a Bollywood film, it has brought a new lease of life with its Hindi dubbed version. ‘Kalki’ came just to improve our report card; otherwise, it would’ve been full of red marks,” trade analyst Komal Nahta told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:11 Jul 2024, 07:14 AM IST
