Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 15: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer movie crosses ₹1,000 crore mark. Check stats here

Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 15: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer movie is continuing its strong performance. The movie crossed 1,000 crore mark within fifteenth day of its release

First Published12 Jul 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 15: Kalki 2898 AD, with its star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 15: Kalki 2898 AD, with its star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 15: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer movie is continuing its strong performance on theatres. The dystopian science fiction crossed 1,000 mark in terms of worldwide collection on Thursday, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The movie has earned a total of 543.45 crore (Net) in India, till Thursday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

“#KALKI2898AD has crossed 1,000 Crs at the WW Box office,” wrote Ramesh Bala on X.

Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection Day 15

Continuing its strong performance, the movie has earned an estimated amount of 536.75 crore India (net) in its first 14 days. The movie, on Thursday, earned an estimated 6.7 crore in India Net. Out of the total collection, the movie earned an estimated amount of 1.65 crore, 0.6 crore, 4 crore, 0.1 crore, 0.35 crore, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Karnataka, Malayalam, etc.

The total collection of the movie in India stands at 543.45 crore (India Net). Kalki 2898 AD's domestic collection for 15 days in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam stands at 253.85 crore, 32.2 crore, 232.9 crore, 4.5 crore, and 20 crore respectively. According to Sacnlik, the movie's worldwide collection stood at 870 crore (Net).

About Kalki 2898 AD movie

Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film

