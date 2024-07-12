Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 15: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer movie crosses ₹1,000 crore mark. Check stats here

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 15: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer movie is continuing its strong performance on theatres. The dystopian science fiction crossed ₹1,000 mark in terms of worldwide collection on Thursday, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The movie has earned a total of ₹543.45 crore (Net) in India, till Thursday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | ‘Kalki’ lone star shining as overseas film business remains in doldrums

“#KALKI2898AD has crossed 1,000 Crs at the WW Box office,” wrote Ramesh Bala on X.

#KALKI2898AD has crossed 1,000 Crs at the WW Box office.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 11, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection Day 15 Continuing its strong performance, the movie has earned an estimated amount of ₹536.75 crore India (net) in its first 14 days. The movie, on Thursday, earned an estimated ₹6.7 crore in India Net. Out of the total collection, the movie earned an estimated amount of ₹1.65 crore, ₹0.6 crore, ₹4 crore, ₹0.1 crore, ₹0.35 crore, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Karnataka, Malayalam, etc.

The total collection of the movie in India stands at ₹543.45 crore (India Net). Kalki 2898 AD's domestic collection for 15 days in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam stands at ₹253.85 crore, ₹32.2 crore, ₹232.9 crore, ₹4.5 crore, and ₹20 crore respectively. According to Sacnlik, the movie's worldwide collection stood at ₹870 crore (Net).

About Kalki 2898 AD movie Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.