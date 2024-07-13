The film 'Kalki 2898 AD' directed by Nag Ashwin has received widespread acclaim for its performances and grand mythology-infused sci-fi narrative. The star-studded cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

"Kalki 2898 AD" has garnered significant success during its initial 15 days in theatres, accumulating an estimated ₹543.35 crore in net earnings across India.

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned around 5.25 Cr India net on the 16th day for all languages.

Ramesh Bala, in a post on X, wrote, "The mighty Prabhas strikes again. Kalki 2898AD crossed $17 MILLION+ GROSS and continues to rule the Box Office. Current Gross - $17,031,645. First South Indian Film to acheive this feat in NA (NON BB2)."

The film has been staying ahead of the competition with its collection. Since its release, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has captured the hearts of fans and the film industry alike, receiving widespread acclaim for its performances. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures and unfolds in the futuristic setting of the year 2898 AD.

The stellar cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, contributing to the film's grand mythology-infused sci-fi narrative. Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur make notable cameo appearances, adding further intrigue to the cinematic experience.

Amitabh Bachchan, aged 81, portrayed the immortal warrior Ashwathhama in 'Kalki 2898 AD' and expressed his admiration for the project in a detailed post on his personal blog. Describing the film as a “massive spectacle," he highlighted its unique blend of myth and reality, emphasizing its significance as a learning experience for filmmakers in assembling such a monumental production for global audiences.

'Kalki 2898 AD', reportedly India's most expensive film with a budget of ₹600 crore, premiered worldwide on June 27 in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Previously known as "Project K," the film merges elements from the Hindu epic Mahabharata with science fiction and features Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana in pivotal roles.

