Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 17: Prabhas’ movie draws an estimated ₹14.35 crore on July 13, up 139%

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 17: The Prabhas-starrer earned an estimated ₹14.35 crore India net collection in 17 days since its country-wide release, Sacnilk data showed. The box office (BO) collection on July 13 (Saturday) showed a 139 per cent increase during the weekend.

Further, since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed ₹549.35 crore mark net in India across languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and others, Sacnilk data showed.

In terms of worldwide BO gains, producer Vyjayanthi Movies claimed in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Kalki has crossed the ₹700 crore milestone (across all languages).

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in central roles. The post-apocalyptic movie has stayed ahead of the competition in terms of BO collection since release.

Reportedly India's most expensive film with a budget of ₹600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD, premiered worldwide on June 27. Known as “Project K” before release, the movie merges elements from the Hindu epic Mahabharata with science fiction.

Language-wise Collections on July 13 Kalki 2898 AD's data showed its best box office collection on Day 17 in Hindi, pulling an estimated ₹8.3 crore on Saturday (July 13), followed by Telugu (~ ₹4.35 crore), Tamil (~ ₹35 lakh), Malayalam (~ ₹65 lakhe), and Kannada (~ ₹2 lakh).

Occupancy for Kalki 2898 AD on July 13 Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 56.822 per cent Telugu occupancy for 2D shows on Saturday, July 13, and 63.31 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 38.86 per cent Hindi occupancy for 2D shows on Saturday, and 38.68 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.