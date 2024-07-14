Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 17: The Prabhas-starrer earned an estimated ₹14.35 crore India net collection in 17 days since its country-wide release, Sacnilk data showed. The box office (BO) collection on July 13 (Saturday) showed a 139 per cent increase during the weekend.
Further, since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed ₹549.35 crore mark net in India across languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and others, Sacnilk data showed.
In terms of worldwide BO gains, producer Vyjayanthi Movies claimed in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Kalki has crossed the ₹700 crore milestone (across all languages).
Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in central roles. The post-apocalyptic movie has stayed ahead of the competition in terms of BO collection since release.
Reportedly India's most expensive film with a budget of ₹600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD, premiered worldwide on June 27. Known as “Project K" before release, the movie merges elements from the Hindu epic Mahabharata with science fiction.
Language-wise Collections on July 13
Kalki 2898 AD's data showed its best box office collection on Day 17 in Hindi, pulling an estimated ₹8.3 crore on Saturday (July 13), followed by Telugu (~ ₹4.35 crore), Tamil (~ ₹35 lakh), Malayalam (~ ₹65 lakhe), and Kannada (~ ₹2 lakh).
Occupancy for Kalki 2898 AD on July 13
- Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 56.822 per cent Telugu occupancy for 2D shows on Saturday, July 13, and 63.31 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.
- Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 38.86 per cent Hindi occupancy for 2D shows on Saturday, and 38.68 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.
- The film had an overall 30.22 per cent Kannada occupancy for 2D shows on July 13. There was no data on 3D screenings for the movie in Kannada.
- There was no data on Sacnilk about the 2D and 3D screenings for the movie in Tamil and Malayalam.
