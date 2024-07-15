Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 18: Prabhas’ movie draws an estimated ₹16.25 crore on July 14, up 13.24%

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 18: The Prabhas-starrer saw its BO numbers rise by 13.24% on Sunday, during the weekend, pulling an estimated 16.25 crore net in India on July 14 and 579.95 crore net since release.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 Jul 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 18: Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 18: Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27(Screengrab from YouTube/ Vyjayanthi Network)

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 18: The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan movie pulled in an estimated 16.25 crore India net collection in 18 days since its country-wide release, according to data released by Sacnilk. The collection on July 14 (Sunday) showed a 13.24 per cent increase during the weekend, compared to Saturday.

Further, since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed 579.95 crore net in India across languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and others, as per Sacnilk data. The movie is firmly in the 500-crore club, and producers Vyjayanthi Movies have claimed it has crossed the 700-crore mark in terms of worldwide box office (BO) gains, across all languages.

Also Read | Anant-Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani thanks media, invites them as guests today

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in central roles. The post-apocalyptic movie has stayed ahead of the competition in terms of BO collection since release.

Reportedly India's most expensive movie with a budget of 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD, premiered worldwide on June 27. Known as “Project K” before release, the movie merges elements from the Hindu epic Mahabharata with science fiction.

Also Read | SBI raises lending rates by 5-10 bps across most tenures from today

Language-wise Collections on July 14

Kalki 2898 AD's data showed its best box office collection on Day 17 in Hindi, pulling an estimated 9.5 crore on Sunday (July 14), followed by Telugu (~ 5.35 crore), Malayalam (~ 75 lakh), Tamil (~ 40 lakh), and Kannada (~ 25 lakh).

Occupancy for Kalki 2898 AD on July 13

Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 59.59 per cent Telugu occupancy for 2D shows on Sunday, July 14, and 60.62 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 43.34 per cent Hindi occupancy for 2D shows on Sunday, and 44.55 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

Also Read | Joe Biden on Trump ‘assassination’ bid: ‘Time to cool it down…’ | Top 8 quotes

The film had an overall 37.49 per cent Kannada occupancy for 2D shows on July 14. There was no data on 3D screenings for the movie in Kannada.

There was no data on Sacnilk about the 2D and 3D screenings for the movie in Tamil and Malayalam on Sunday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 10:32 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsKalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 18: Prabhas’ movie draws an estimated ₹16.25 crore on July 14, up 13.24%

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

383.25
10:34 AM | 15 JUL 2024
6 (1.59%)

Tata Steel

167.50
10:34 AM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.2 (-0.71%)

Bharat Electronics

333.25
10:34 AM | 15 JUL 2024
-0.05 (-0.02%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.75
10:34 AM | 15 JUL 2024
1.85 (1.11%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tanla Platforms

1,042.40
10:30 AM | 15 JUL 2024
89.8 (9.43%)

Vardhaman Textiles

561.10
10:30 AM | 15 JUL 2024
39.4 (7.55%)

CEAT

2,804.70
10:30 AM | 15 JUL 2024
179.75 (6.85%)

HBL Power Systems

610.95
10:30 AM | 15 JUL 2024
38.75 (6.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue