Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 18: The Prabhas-starrer saw its BO numbers rise by 13.24% on Sunday, during the weekend, pulling an estimated ₹ 16.25 crore net in India on July 14 and ₹ 579.95 crore net since release.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 18: The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan movie pulled in an estimated ₹16.25 crore India net collection in 18 days since its country-wide release, according to data released by Sacnilk. The collection on July 14 (Sunday) showed a 13.24 per cent increase during the weekend, compared to Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed ₹579.95 crore net in India across languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and others, as per Sacnilk data. The movie is firmly in the ₹500-crore club, and producers Vyjayanthi Movies have claimed it has crossed the ₹700-crore mark in terms of worldwide box office (BO) gains, across all languages.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in central roles. The post-apocalyptic movie has stayed ahead of the competition in terms of BO collection since release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly India's most expensive movie with a budget of ₹600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD, premiered worldwide on June 27. Known as “Project K" before release, the movie merges elements from the Hindu epic Mahabharata with science fiction.

Language-wise Collections on July 14 Kalki 2898 AD's data showed its best box office collection on Day 17 in Hindi, pulling an estimated ₹9.5 crore on Sunday (July 14), followed by Telugu (~ ₹5.35 crore), Malayalam (~ ₹75 lakh), Tamil (~ ₹40 lakh), and Kannada (~ ₹25 lakh).

Occupancy for Kalki 2898 AD on July 13 Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 59.59 per cent Telugu occupancy for 2D shows on Sunday, July 14, and 60.62 per cent occupancy for 3D shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 43.34 per cent Hindi occupancy for 2D shows on Sunday, and 44.55 per cent occupancy for 3D shows.

The film had an overall 37.49 per cent Kannada occupancy for 2D shows on July 14. There was no data on 3D screenings for the movie in Kannada.

There was no data on Sacnilk about the 2D and 3D screenings for the movie in Tamil and Malayalam on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!