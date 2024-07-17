Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 20: Prabhas’ movie draws an estimated ₹4.25 crore on July 16

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 20: The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer saw its box office at an estimated 4.25 crore net in India on Tuesday (July 16), during the week, and 588.25 crore net since release.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 Jul 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 20: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, is originally in Telugu but releasing in Hindi other than the four southern languages this week.
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 20: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, is originally in Telugu but releasing in Hindi other than the four southern languages this week.(X)

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 20: The Prabhas-starrer earned an estimated 4.25 crore India net collection in 20 days since its country-wide release, Sacnilk data showed. The box office (BO) collection on July 16 (Tuesday).

Further, since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed 588.25 crore mark net in India across languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and others, Sacnilk data showed.

In terms of worldwide BO gains, producer Vyjayanthi Movies claimed in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Kalki has crossed the 700 crore milestone (across all languages).

Occupancy for Kalki 2898 AD on July 16

  • Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 19.41 per cent Telugu occupancy for 2D shows on Tuesday, July 16, and 17.44 per cent occupancy for 3D shows. 
  • Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 12.31 per cent Hindi occupancy for 2D shows on Tuesday, and 13.69 per cent occupancy for 3D shows. 
  • The film had an overall 11.69 per cent Kannada occupancy for 2D shows on July 16. There was no data on 3D screenings for the movie in Kannada. 
  • There was no data on Sacnilk about the 2D and 3D screenings for the movie in Tamil and Malayalam.

About Kalki 2829 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in central roles. The post-apocalyptic movie has stayed ahead of the competition in terms of BO collection since release.

Reportedly India's most expensive film with a budget of 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD, premiered worldwide on June 27. Known as “Project K” before release, the movie merges elements from the Hindu epic Mahabharata with science fiction.

Trade experts say audiences across the Indian diaspora have swiftly moved away from Hindi films to southern language cinema, as evident in the box office numbers of Kalki, the first big hit in months.

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 07:52 AM IST
