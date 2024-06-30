Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 3: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s film picks up pace, collects ₹220 crore in India

  • Nag Ashwin's ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, earned 220 crore in India in its first three days

First Published08:11 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 3: With its star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.
Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 3: With its star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 3: Deepika Padukone and Prabhas movie, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ grossed 67.1 Cr on its third day, encompassing all language releases, according to Sacnilk.

On its first two days at the box office, 'Kalki 2898 AD' performed impressively, accumulating an estimated 152.9 Cr in net earnings across India.

Nag Ashwin’s much-anticipated film "Kalki 2898 AD" hit theatres on June 27, featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. In its first three days, the film garnered an impressive 220 crore across all languages in India, according to sacnilk.

The sci-fi epic opened strong with a 95.3 crore haul on its first day. Despite a dip to 57.6 crore on June 28, the film saw a resurgence on Saturday, collecting 67.1 crore and bringing the domestic total to 220 crore.

Internationally, "Kalki 2898 AD" also performed well, amassing 298.5 crore within two days. The industry is keenly watching to see if the upward trend continues on Sunday. The film was released in multiple languages, including Hindi and all major South Indian languages, in both 2D and 3D formats.

At a press conference, Kamal Haasan expressed his enthusiasm for the film, stating, “We have been seeing many signifiers that Indian cinema is moving towards global entertainment, and Kalki 2898 AD is one among them. Nag Ashwin carefully handled the subject of mythology without any religious bias. Across the world, only Japan, China, and Greek civilisations can come close to the Indian heritage of storytelling. Ashwin has chosen stories from that and executed it with much patience by bringing everyone together," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, actor Rashmika Mandanna extended her heartfelt congratulations to the entire team behind the film.

Taking to her X account on Sunday, Rashmika shared her excitement and admiration for the film.

"OH MY FREAKING GOD! @nagashwin7 you are a beautiful GENIUS! INCREDIBLE!! Congratulations Kalki. This film deserves all the love and more. Watching our mythical gods come alive on our screens is my favourite part of it... God!! What a film!!!!," she wrote.

“Kalki 2898 AD” is set 6000 years after the Kurukshetra war depicted in the Mahabharata. Prabhas stars as Bhairava, with Deepika Padukone as SUM-80, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin. The film also features Disha Patani as Roxie and includes cameos by Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, andFaria Abdullah, among others. Pre-release promotions included a significant event in Mumbai and the unveiling of a custom vehicle named Bujji in Hyderabad.

