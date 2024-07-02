Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone movie mints ₹34.6 crore as it eyes ₹350 crore mark

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani starrer movie has minted 343.6 crore net during its five day-run. Check full statistics here.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 5: Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan hit the screens on June 27.
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 5: Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan hit the screens on June 27.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani hit the screens on June 27.

The Nag Ashwin-directed film has minted 343.6 crore net during its five-day run and is touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Its production budget totals over 600 crore, or US$75 million. On Monday, the film collected 34.6 crore net at the Box Office, marking a a steep slump of 60.77 percent as compared with its collection on the previous day.

The Vyjayanthi Movies production starring ‘Bahubali' actor collected 66.2 crore net on its first Saturday and 88.2 crore net on Sunday. The weekend collection totalled a whooping 154.4 crore net.

Prabhas, who has a cult following in Tollywood (Telugu film industry film), in a post on X noted, “#Kalki2898AD Total overseas weekend collection has crossed $18.4M ( 153 crores), SECOND HIGHEST for any South Indian film after #Baahubali2.” As per Sacnilk estimates, overseas collection totals to 146 crore gross while the film's business at the domestic market totals 369 crore gross.

Another post by the actor reads, “#Kalki2898AD collects 555 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. Next stop: 1000 CRORES #Prabhas ALL TIME RECORD OPENING WEEKEND FOR ANY INDIAN FILM.” According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the sci-fi movie collected 515 crore gross at the worldwide box Office.

The movie sets the stage for a promising cinematic experience considering the enthralling on-screen chemistry of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and the reel reunion of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after 39 years. They were last seen together in the Hindi movie Geraftaar in 1985.

The film raked in 95.3 crore net on its release day when Prabhas' fans made a beeline to catch the first shows of the Kalki 2898 AD movie, as suggested by a number of videos. The film was released pan-India in five languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

 

