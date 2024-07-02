Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone movie mints ₹34.6 crore as it eyes ₹350 crore mark

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani hit the screens on June 27.

The Nag Ashwin-directed film has minted ₹343.6 crore net during its five-day run and is touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Its production budget totals over ₹600 crore, or US$75 million. On Monday, the film collected ₹34.6 crore net at the Box Office, marking a a steep slump of 60.77 percent as compared with its collection on the previous day.

The Vyjayanthi Movies production starring ‘Bahubali' actor collected ₹66.2 crore net on its first Saturday and ₹88.2 crore net on Sunday. The weekend collection totalled a whooping ₹154.4 crore net.

Prabhas, who has a cult following in Tollywood (Telugu film industry film), in a post on X noted, “#Kalki2898AD Total overseas weekend collection has crossed $18.4M ( ₹153 crores), SECOND HIGHEST for any South Indian film after #Baahubali2.” As per Sacnilk estimates, overseas collection totals to ₹146 crore gross while the film's business at the domestic market totals ₹369 crore gross.

#Kalki2898AD Total overseas weekend collection has crossed $18.4M ( ₹153 crores), SECOND HIGHEST for any South Indian film after #Baahubali2 🛐🔥.



Overseas Ka Baap #Prabhas 💥 pic.twitter.com/RbQFiTMZAw — Prabhas FC (@PrabhasRaju) July 1, 2024

Another post by the actor reads, “#Kalki2898AD collects 555 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. Next stop: 1000 CRORES #Prabhas ALL TIME RECORD OPENING WEEKEND FOR ANY INDIAN FILM.” According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the sci-fi movie collected ₹515 crore gross at the worldwide box Office.

ALL TIME RECORD ALERT ⚠️#Kalki2898AD collects 555 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. Next stop: 1000 CRORES 🔥🥁💥💥 #Prabhas



ALL TIME RECORD OPENING WEEKEND FOR ANY INDIAN FILM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ma5BVRNnhS — Prabhas FC (@PrabhasRaju) July 1, 2024

The movie sets the stage for a promising cinematic experience considering the enthralling on-screen chemistry of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and the reel reunion of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after 39 years. They were last seen together in the Hindi movie Geraftaar in 1985.

