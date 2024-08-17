Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Kalki 2898 AD OTT release date OUT: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s movie to stream on THESE platforms

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Kalki 2898 AD OTT release date OUT: Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, will debut soon on OTT platforms. The star-studded film features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan, and is reportedly India's most expensive film at 600 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release date: Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release date OUT: "Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies is set for its OTT release soon. Featuring a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan, the movie will be available for streaming on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with English subtitles, from August 22. The Hindi version of the film will be released on Netflix on the same date.

The film that was released on June 27 also includes cameo appearances by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur. According to reports, the film is reportedly the most expensive film ever made in India with a budget of 600 crore.

Bachchan, 81, who essays the role of immortal warrior Ashwathhama in the film had earlier expressed his admiration for the project in a lengthy post on his personal blog. On the other hand, Prabhas, who plays the role of Bhairava had said that the experience of working on the film was “truly exhilarating."

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection

On its opening day, the movie grossed 114 crore. In its first week, the Prabhas-starring film earned 494.5 crore, followed by 151.75 crore in the second week and 66.05 crore in the third. As of July 21 (the fourth Sunday), its total box office collection stands at 732.8 crore (gross). The film made the most significant impact in the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana region, where it earned 270.5 crore. Reportedly produced at a cost of 600 crore, the film has become one of the top films of 2024, surpassing 1100 crore in global box office earnings. The movie's name was previously titled as “Project K."

(With inputs from PTI)

