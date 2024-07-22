Kalki 2898 AD OTT release date: When and how to watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s movie online?

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release date: Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, was released on June 27. The movie stars some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. There has been a lot of interest in the OTT release of the dystopian drama.

Prabhas’ last release, Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, hit the theatres on December 22. According to reports, the movie cost ₹270 crore to make. After running in theatres for six weeks, it eventually collected more than ₹400 crore.

The movie was later available on Netflix on January 20 for all available languages, except Hindi. The Hindi version was later released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection There was massive interest even before its release. On the release date itself, the movie earned ₹114 crore. In the first week, the Prabhas starrer managed to earn ₹494.5 crore. It went on to collect ₹151.75 crore in the second week and ₹66.05 crore in the third.

After July 21 (4th Sunday), the total box office collection stands at ₹732.8 crore (gross). In the Andra Pradesh/Telangana zone, it collected the lion’s share of ₹270.5 crore. As per media reports, the movie was made with ₹600 crore.

The makers of the movie, however, have claimed that it has earned more than ₹1,000 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD release date Details of Kalki 2898 AD OTT release date has been reported by the Deccan Chronicle. Prime Video India will stream it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Netflix India will offer the Hindi version, as per the publication.

While the Bollywood version might be delayed, other language versions could start streaming on Prime Video India around August 15, the publication reported while citing sources. However, the Independence Day release for Kalki 2989 AD’s digital premiere is still unconfirmed.