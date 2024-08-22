Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan movie starts streaming; check how to watch it online

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, has finished its successful run at theatres. Now, the dystopic action movie is available on OTT streaming platforms. Starting from August 22, it can be watched digitally on both Netflix and Amazon Prime, each offering the movie in different languages.

The Hindi version of the movie is now available on Netflix. The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Kalki 2898 AD is available on two streaming platforms, apparently to attract a larger and more diverse audience from various regions and languages. Prabhas’ earlier release, Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, also followed the dual-platform strategy.

The movie Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, was released on Netflix on January 20. Prashanth Neel directed the action-packed film, which is available on the OTT platform in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and even English.

However, the Hindi version was released around a month later on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform started streaming the Hindi version on February 16.

Releasing different language versions on separate OTT platforms may drive subscriptions for those specific platforms. However, this strategy could also frustrate viewers who may need to subscribe to multiple services to access the same movie in different languages.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Kalki 2898 AD has minted ₹1,041.65 crore from its theatrical run, as per Sacnilk. Its India gross collection stands at ₹766.65 crore in five weeks while the overseas collection is ₹275 crore. The movie was made for around ₹600 crore.