Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas says ‘North America pre-sales crossed $3.8 million a few hours before worldwide premiere

'Kalki 2898 AD,' the sci-fi movie starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, which hit theatres worldwide today, has recorded $3.8 million in North American pre-sale box office collection a few hours before its premiere, its lead star Prabhas announced.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prabhas stated, “Kalki 2898 AD Final North America Pre sales crossed 3.8M$ for the opening day, a few hrs before premieres.”

Even amid a huge price hike for the much-awaited film, movie enthusiasts flocked to theatres in Telangana early in the morning with cut-outs of Prabhas, the Bahubali star who has a cult following in Tollywood, or Telugu film industry. Prabhas fans danced and sang to celebrate the movie's release, a usual ritual of fans on the opening day in India.

In a post on X, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also noted that in North America premieres, Kalki 2898 AD collected over $3.6 million at the Box Office, as per data registered at 8:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday, or 9 am Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

He wrote, "𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃

Nag Ashwin, renowned for his 2018 release ‘Mahanati,’ has directed Kalki 2898 AD, a post-apocalyptic saga inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film's narrative stretches across millennia, from the Mahabharata's era in 3102 BC to a dystopian future in 2898 AD. Kalki 2898 AD perfectly blends ancient Indian mythology with futuristic science fiction elements, as per initial reviews.

Kalki 2898 AD is considered one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a reported production budget of over ₹600 crore, equivalent to US$75 million. The on-screen chemistry of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone has been hailed by netizens who watched the movie. The film also marks the on-screen reunion of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after 39 years. The last acted in 1985 Hindi movie Geraftaar, which also stars Rajinikanth.