'Kalki 2898 AD,' the sci-fi movie starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, which hit theatres worldwide today, has recorded $3.8 million in North American pre-sale box office collection a few hours before its premiere, its lead star Prabhas announced.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prabhas stated, “Kalki 2898 AD Final North America Pre sales crossed 3.8M$ for the opening day, a few hrs before premieres."

Even amid a huge price hike for the much-awaited film, movie enthusiasts flocked to theatres in Telangana early in the morning with cut-outs of Prabhas, the Bahubali star who has a cult following in Tollywood, or Telugu film industry. Prabhas fans danced and sang to celebrate the movie's release, a usual ritual of fans on the opening day in India.

In a post on X, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also noted that in North America premieres, Kalki 2898 AD collected over $3.6 million at the Box Office, as per data registered at 8:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday, or 9 am Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Also read: Watch | Kalki 2898 AD: People throng to Hyderabad theatres to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan movie He wrote, "𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃

Kalki 2898AD NA premieres now fly past the $3.6 MILLION mark as of 8:30 PM PST. Massive Release by @PrathyangiraUS & @AACreationsUS #Prabhas @ @Kalki2898AD #BlockBusterKALKI

Nag Ashwin, renowned for his 2018 release ‘Mahanati,’ has directed Kalki 2898 AD, a post-apocalyptic saga inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film's narrative stretches across millennia, from the Mahabharata's era in 3102 BC to a dystopian future in 2898 AD. Kalki 2898 AD perfectly blends ancient Indian mythology with futuristic science fiction elements, as per initial reviews.

Also read: Kalki 2898 AD audience reviews: Prabhas’ movie gets enthusiastic response; from ‘Hollywood stuff’ to ‘masterpiece’ Kalki 2898 AD is considered one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a reported production budget of over ₹600 crore, equivalent to US$75 million. The on-screen chemistry of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone has been hailed by netizens who watched the movie. The film also marks the on-screen reunion of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after 39 years. The last acted in 1985 Hindi movie Geraftaar, which also stars Rajinikanth.

Kalki 2898 AD, a Vyjayanthi Films production, depicts Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter. His lieutenant in the movie is an AI bot, named BU-JZ-1(or Bujji), controls a three-wheeled vehicle, during their escapades.

