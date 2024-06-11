Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Fans can’t keep calm as Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone come together

The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD, written and directed by Nag Ashwin, was launched on June 9. Now, fans can’t keep calm as the movie brings together massive movie stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone.

Kalki 2898 AD is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. With a budget of ₹600 crore, it is the most expensive Indian film to date.

Initially scheduled to be released on May 9, it was postponed due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The new worldwide release date is June 27.

The film, set in the mythical and dystopian city of Varanasi, follows a journey from the Mahabharata in 3102 BC to 2898 AD. It centres on Kalki, the 10th avatar of the Hindu God, Vishnu.

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Fans’ reaction The trailer was viewed more than 1 crore times in 14 hours. Some fans commented that they had watched it 50 times.

“They are not beating bush here and there, this is something unique in Indian Cinema history,” wrote one YouTube user while another wrote, “Kamal Hassan +Prabhas + Amitabh Bachchan = Deadly trio.”

"Omg Kamal Hassan Transformation literally killed it," wrote another while one user commented, "The best VFX in Indian film industries have ever created."

“South Hollywood Ke Level Me Aa Gya Hai ab (South Indian movies are now of Hollywood levels),” came from another.

“Ye indian cenema ko puri tarah badal dega (This will completely change Indian cinema),” posted another fan.