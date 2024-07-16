Kalki 2898 AD vs Indian 2: Who’s winning the box office collection war? Prabhas or Kamal Haasan? Check out the numbers

While Kalki 2898 AD earned a net box office collection of ₹369 crore for the first four days, the Indian 2 movie is lagging behind. It earned ₹72.55 crore for the same time, which is around fivefold less than Kalki’s record.

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 1 The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani starrer, Kalki, earned a whopping ₹114 crore on the first day. Shankar-directed Indian 2, on the other hand, recorded only ₹30.25 crore on the first day. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film Hindustani, which hit the theatres on July 12, has faced widespread criticism.

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 2 While Kamal Haasan starring Indian 2 might have witnessed a dip on the second day, the Hindi version of the movie picked up the earnings to ₹1.3 crore as compared to ₹1.2 crore the first day. It earned a total of ₹18.2 crore for all the languages.

Kalki 2898 AD, on the other hand, earned ₹70.5 crore on day 2. The Kalki trailer, which was released in June, had received over two million views before the movie’s release.

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 3 On its third day, the Nag Ashwin directorial grossed ₹79 crore, substantially higher than its collection on the previous day. Meanwhile, the Indian 2 box office collection saw a significant dip, when compared to its previous days. It recorded ₹15.35 crore on the third day.

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 4 On its fourth day after Kalki 2898 AD’s release, the movie earned a total of ₹105.5 crores. Meanwhile, Indian 2, in which Kamal Haasan steps into the shoes of freedom fighter Senapathy, recorded only single-digit earnings of ₹3 crore.