Kalki 2898 AD vs Indian 2: Two of the biggest stars of the Indian movie industry, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, delivered movies within weeks. Let's find out who's winning the box office war.

While Kalki 2898 AD earned a net box office collection of ₹369 crore for the first four days, the Indian 2 movie is lagging behind. It earned ₹72.55 crore for the same time, which is around fivefold less than Kalki’s record. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 1 The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani starrer, Kalki, earned a whopping ₹114 crore on the first day. Shankar-directed Indian 2, on the other hand, recorded only ₹30.25 crore on the first day. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film Hindustani, which hit the theatres on July 12, has faced widespread criticism.

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 2 While Kamal Haasan starring Indian 2 might have witnessed a dip on the second day, the Hindi version of the movie picked up the earnings to ₹1.3 crore as compared to ₹1.2 crore the first day. It earned a total of ₹18.2 crore for all the languages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalki 2898 AD, on the other hand, earned ₹70.5 crore on day 2. The Kalki trailer, which was released in June, had received over two million views before the movie’s release.

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 3 On its third day, the Nag Ashwin directorial grossed ₹79 crore, substantially higher than its collection on the previous day. Meanwhile, the Indian 2 box office collection saw a significant dip, when compared to its previous days. It recorded ₹15.35 crore on the third day.

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 4 On its fourth day after Kalki 2898 AD’s release, the movie earned a total of ₹105.5 crores. Meanwhile, Indian 2, in which Kamal Haasan steps into the shoes of freedom fighter Senapathy, recorded only single-digit earnings of ₹3 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Disclosure: The data has been collated from Sacnilk)

