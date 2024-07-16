Hello User
Kalki 2898 AD vs Indian 2: Who's winning the box office collection war? Prabhas or Kamal Haasan? Check out the numbers

Kalki 2898 AD vs Indian 2: Who's winning the box office collection war? Prabhas or Kamal Haasan? Check out the numbers

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

Kalki 2898 AD vs Indian 2: Two of the biggest stars of the Indian movie industry, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, delivered movies within weeks. Let's find out who's winning the box office war.

Kalki 2898 AD vs Indian 2: Who's winning the box office war? Prabhas or Kamal Haasan? Check out the numbers

While Kalki 2898 AD earned a net box office collection of 369 crore for the first four days, the Indian 2 movie is lagging behind. It earned 72.55 crore for the same time, which is around fivefold less than Kalki’s record.

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 1

The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani starrer, Kalki, earned a whopping 114 crore on the first day. Shankar-directed Indian 2, on the other hand, recorded only 30.25 crore on the first day. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film Hindustani, which hit the theatres on July 12, has faced widespread criticism.

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 2

While Kamal Haasan starring Indian 2 might have witnessed a dip on the second day, the Hindi version of the movie picked up the earnings to 1.3 crore as compared to 1.2 crore the first day. It earned a total of 18.2 crore for all the languages.

Kalki 2898 AD, on the other hand, earned 70.5 crore on day 2. The Kalki trailer, which was released in June, had received over two million views before the movie’s release.

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 3

On its third day, the Nag Ashwin directorial grossed 79 crore, substantially higher than its collection on the previous day. Meanwhile, the Indian 2 box office collection saw a significant dip, when compared to its previous days. It recorded 15.35 crore on the third day.

Kalki vs Indian 2: Day 4

On its fourth day after Kalki 2898 AD’s release, the movie earned a total of 105.5 crores. Meanwhile, Indian 2, in which Kamal Haasan steps into the shoes of freedom fighter Senapathy, recorded only single-digit earnings of 3 crore.

(Disclosure: The data has been collated from Sacnilk)

