Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection day 10: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s movie shows sharp rebound, earns ₹34 crore

First Published7 Jul 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD rerleased in theatres on, Thursday, June 27.
Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 10: Prabhas—Deepika Padukone's dystopian science fiction film regained momentum this weekend and earned 34.45 crore India net on its tenth day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Since its launch, Nag Ashwin's high-budget movie has earned an estimated 431.55 crore India net in its first nine days at the box office. Its worldwide collection stands at 709 crore, as per Sacnlik data. The movie was released on June 27 and made history by collecting a massive 95.3 crore on its first day.

Kalki's first-day performance was fuelled by its Telugu version's earnings, which remained at 65.83 crore on the first day. Kalki 2898 AD's Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam versions earned 4.5 crore, 22.5 crore, 0.3 crore, and 2.2 crore, respectively, on day 1.

Kalki 2898 AD crosses 800 crore mark worldwide

As several industry trackers indicate Kalki 2898 AD's strong performance in India and abroad, the movie makers on Saturday announced that Nag Ashwin's 3D spectacle has cruised past the 800 crore-mark in its worldwide box office earnings.

The movie is touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of 600 crore, the mythological and sci-fi action drama released globally on June 27 in six languages.

"THE BOX OFFICE ON FIRE #EpicBlockbusterKalki in cinemas," read the post on X.

"Kalki 2898 AD" also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. The film, previously titled "Project K, was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 10

The science fiction earned a total of 34.45 crore India net on its tenth day. Kalki 2898 AD day 10 collection consists of 11 crore from Telugu version, 3 crore from Tamil, 18.5 crore from Hindi, 0.45 crore from Kannada, 1.5 crore from Malayalam, as per Sacnilk data.

The science fiction was released in theatres on June 27 in six languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. The movie was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Starring superstar Prabhas and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, the movie is a brilliant convergence of science fiction and mythology. The movie also features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan in key roles.

 

