Indian 2 OTT release date announced: When and where to watch Kamal Haasan-starrer?

In 'Indian 2', Haasan reprised the role of Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante who fought against corruption in India.

Updated4 Aug 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 is coming to Netflix.
Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 is coming to Netflix.(X/ Netflix)

Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 is coming to Netflix, and the streaming service announced its release date on Sunday. The movie will be released on August 9 on Netflix in four languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Netflix shared the digital release announcement of "Indian 2" on Instagram. The film hit the theatres on July 12 in multiple languages.

"Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again. '#Indian2' is coming to Netflix on August 9 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix," Netflix said in the post on Instagram.

Making the announcement that Indian 2 will stream on Netflix on official X, the platform wrote, “Thatha varaaru, kadhara vida poraaru. (Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again) #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix.”

The film, Indian 2, is being released on Netflix less than a month after its theatrical release on July 12.

As per the Hindustan Times, the sequel to the hit film received a lukewarm response from the audience and critics when it was released, leading to the makers trimming 20 minutes. The edited version then clocked at 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Indian 2 is a Tamil film directed by S Shankar and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Subaskaran. It is a sequel to Shankar's 1996 movie Indian, which also starred Haasan.

In "Indian 2", Haasan reprised the role of Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante who fought against corruption in India.

The film, also featuring Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh, received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release.

After "Indian 2", Haasan most recently starred in Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD", a pan-India blockbuster.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:4 Aug 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Indian 2 OTT release date announced: When and where to watch Kamal Haasan-starrer?

