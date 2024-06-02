Actor Kamal Hasan took to social media platform X on Sunday to share heartfelt birthday wishes for India's renowned musician and composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and globally acclaimed director Anbuth Thambi Maniratnam. While sharing pictures with the two legends, Kamal Hasan wished that their legacy continue forever. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Double happiness is a strange phrase in Tamil. Can happiness be measured? But today is like an example for me. This is a happy moment as today is the birthday of the elder brother among the three brothers and the birthday of the younger brother. My beloved brother Ilayaraja will tell the story in music; Anbuth Thambi Maniratnam who adds a touch of charm to screen writing... I wish you both a happy birthday. May the legacy of our trio continue forever," Kamal Hasan said in a post on X in Tamil.

Social media platforms remained flooded with influential people across industries wishing Ilaiyaraaja and Mani Ratnam sweet wishes on their birthdays. The users highlighted their crucial contribution to the Indian film industry and cherished their rich legacy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ilaiyaraaja and Mani Ratnam's renowned contributions Ilaiyaraaja's entry into the film industry was marked by his debut as a film composer in the 1976 Tamil film "Annakili." The film's success catapulted him to fame, and he quickly became a sought-after composer in South Indian cinema. Over the next few decades, Ilaiyaraaja composed music for over 1,000 films in various Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The Government of India honored him with the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, two of the country’s highest civilian awards.

Anbuth Thambi Maniratnam, widely known as Mani Ratnam made his directorial debut with the Kannada film "Pallavi Anu Pallavi" in 1983. Although the film received critical acclaim, it was his subsequent Tamil films that established him as a leading filmmaker in Indian cinema. In 2002, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!