Kamala Harris’ future predicted by The Simpsons? Netizen shares uncanny similarity in episode aired 24 years back

After US President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee for the presidential polls, a social media user highlighted an uncanny similarity between this sudden change and an episode of 'The Simpsons' that aired 24 years ago.

Citing the 17th episode of the 11th season of the popular animated series, which aired in 2000, the social media user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip which showed the show's character, Lisa Simpson, as the first female president of the United States, dressed similarly to Kamala Harris at Joe Biden's inauguration.

The episode strongly suggested that the former US President and real estate mogul Donald Trump left behind a budget crisis for Lisa, or as the X user draws similarity, Kamala, to handle.

Watch:

The 17th episode of the 11th season of The Simpsons shows Lisa Simpson as the first female president of the United States, dressed similarly to Kamala Harris at Joe Biden's inauguration.



This episode, which aired in 2000, strongly suggests that real estate mogul Donald Trump… pic.twitter.com/zvFZ5RVLl8 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 21, 2024

Also Read | Joe Biden drops out of 2024 US Elections: Celebs support Kamala Harris

The Simpsons is known for its eerily accurate and satirical allusions to worldwide events. Among its past forecasts are the advent of smartwatches, the presidency of Donald Trump, the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, and the Nobel Prize in Economics being awarded to Finnish economist Bengt R. Holmström for his contributions.

Joe Biden dropped out of the US Presidential race after the Democrats had “no more use for him” and has endorsed Kamala Harris. Hilary Clinton has officially endorsed Kamala Harris as well.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Donald Trump donated to Kamala Harris as California lawmaker

"The only chance Kamala Harris has of beating Trump is if they create a black swan event and take down the entire power grid," the user said.

Announcing his withdrawal while recovering from Covid-19, Biden wrote on X: “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”