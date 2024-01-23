Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi: Emergency release date announced; check details

A day after attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on January 23 announced the release date of her upcoming film 'Emergency'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kangana also shared a new poster of the political drama. The movie has also been directed and written by Kangana.

In the poster, Kangana is featured as former prime minister Indira Gandhi. She captioned the post, “Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing Emergency on 14th June, 2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared and fiercest Prime Minister. Indira Gandhi thunders into cinemas. Emergency in cinemas on 14th June, 2024."

As per news agency PTI, Kangana said in a statement, "Emergency is my most ambitious project and second directorial post-Manikarnika, we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama." The film was previously set to release in theatres on November 24, 2023, but was postponed due to changes in her schedule.

About emergency: Emergency – produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films – is touted as a mega-budget depiction of the most controversial topic in the history of Indian Democracy. "Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman prime minister of India, Mrs Indira Gandhi," the official logline read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie. Emergency marks Kangana's first solo directorial film.

On directing Emergency and starring in it, Kangana earlier, said as per ANI, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like the late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!"

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

