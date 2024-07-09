Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt an ’undisputed queen’, heaps praises for Raazi

"It's Alia's world and we are just living in it," is what Kangana Ranaut had to say about Alia Bhatt when she first saw the Meghna Gulzar movie 'Raazi'. In a 2018 YouTube video, the actor-turned-politician publicly heaped praises for the spy thriller, and its lead Alia Bhatt.

Kangana, who had attended the preview of the movie, saw the film shorty after its release and had referred to Alia as "the queen" as she spoke to the reporters outside the theater.

“I really like Raazi. A splendid job by Meghna Gulzar.”

“I have no words (for Alia), she is so good. Meghna and Alia had called me for a trial (preview) but I couldn’t attend it because I was shooting at the time," she had said.

Kangana added: "But I promised them that I would see it soon. She (Alia) is the crowned queen, undisputed queen most definitely. It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it.”

Kangana Ranaut plant tree in her courtyard Kangana Ranaut, who is back to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, recently shared a video of her planting tree as a heartfelt gesture dedicated to her mother.

On her social media platform, Kangana said that the nurturing of nature parallels to a mother's affection, and encouraged her followers to plant trees and dedicate them to their mothers.

Sharing a picture of her planting the tree, Kangana wrote: “Well planting trees is my favorite thing to do because there is no one in the world except trees who only give you and want nothing from you in return, becoming flowers, fruit, shade, oxygen, rain and fuel for you after it die. The love of trees is as selfless as a mother's love. So a tree for mother too(sic).”