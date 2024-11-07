Kangana Ranaut wishes Trump after victory, blames Hollywood for Harris’s defeat: ‘Ratings were down when these clowns…’

Kangana Ranaut congratulated Donald Trump on his 2024 election win via Instagram, criticizing Kamala Harris for seeking celebrity endorsements. She claimed Harris's ratings dropped due to associations with celebrities, calling them frivolous and untrustworthy.

Livemint
Updated7 Nov 2024, 08:52 AM IST
BJP candidate from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut congratulated Donald Trump for winning the US Presidential Elections 2024
BJP candidate from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut congratulated Donald Trump for winning the US Presidential Elections 2024(ANI)

Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kangana Ranaut congratulated Donald Trump on winning the 2024 US Presidential Elections. Taking it to Instagram, the parliamentarian also took a dig at Democratic Kamala Harris.

In her Instagram story, the Mandi MP took a dig at Harris for seeking support from celebrities like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and other Hollywood celebrities.

“Do you know Kamala’s ratings drastically decreased when these clowns endorsed her? People thought she was frivolous, flaky, and untrustworthy for hanging out with such people," Ranaut wrote on her Instagram story while sharing a collage photo featuring Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and other celebrities.

In her other Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut shared Donald Trump's photo, from the day when an assassin shot him during an election rally in Pennsylvania. While sharing the photo, Ranaut congratulated Donald Trump and said, “what a comeback”.

Kangana's comments over Kamala Harriss's defeat have come after numerous Hollywood A-listers, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, George Clooney, etc, supported the Democratic candidate. Meanwhile, the list of Hollywood celebrities supporting Trump was shorter than that of Harris.

Kangana Ranaut's post suggested that endorsement from Hollywood celebrities did more harm than good for Kamala Harris.

US Presidential Elections 2024

Donald Trump emerged victorious after he was declared the projected winner of more than 280 electoral votes in the United States on Wednesday. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was limited to nearly 222 electoral votes. Donald Trump claimed his victory on early Wednesday after the vote-counting trends indicated a massive victory for the businessman-turned-politician.

Several global leaders congratulated Donald Trump over his victory, including Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Emmanuel Macron, etc.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Donald Trump on winning the 2024 US Presidential election and said that he is looking forward to renewing collaboration with him to strengthen India-US ties.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Narendra Modi posted on X.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKangana Ranaut wishes Trump after victory, blames Hollywood for Harris’s defeat: ‘Ratings were down when these clowns…’

      Popular in News

