Kangana Ranaut gifts new house in Chandigarh to cousin Varun Ranaut, shares photo

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut recently gifted her cousin with a newly built house in Chandigarh. The BJP MP shared images of the new house on Instagram

First Published01:46 PM IST
Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. (PTI Photo)
Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Bollywood actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut continue to make headlines with her statements and other controversy. The BJP MP from Mandi is again in headlines, this time for her unbound love for family members. The Mandi MP recently gifted her cousin Varun Ranaut a newly-built house in Chandigarh. Kangana Ranaut shared the photos of the inauguration ceremony on her Instagram account.

Kangana Ranayt also reshared a few photographs posted by her brother Varun Ranaut on Instagram. Kangana Ranauts' cousin got recently married and is likely to shift in the Chandigarh-house.

 

Kangana Ranaut recently shared images of the newly-bought home on Instagram
The Bollywood actor re-shared images posted by her brother on Instagram.

 

“Thank you didi @kanganaranaut Chandigarh is home now,” wrote Varun Ranaut while sharing the images of the house on Instagram.

The Bollywood actor reshared the images and wrote expressed her gratitude towards God and said that people must share whatever little they have.

“Gurunanak Dev ji said whatever little we have we must share, he said we always fee we don't have enough yet we must share, and I feel there is no bigger joy than that. Thank you for always sharing everything of yours with me as well,” wrote the Emergency actor on her Instagram account.

In addition to Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut's brother shared images from the newly-bought house on his social media account and expressed gratitude to his elder sister for the lovely gift.

“Apno ke sath naye gahr me nai shuruwat @kanganaranaut apke anne se ghar ki and function ki shan or badh gai. Itne sunder ghar. Apke pyar and ashirwad ke liye bahut dhanyawad love Varun and Seema,” wrote Varun Ranaut on the post. Kangana Ranaut responded to the post and commented “Congratulations”.

A controversy erupted after the BJP politician was slapped by a CISF official at Chandigarh airport over her previous comments on farmers protest. So far, the CISF lady constable has been suspended from her service and an FIR has been registered against her. The actor recently won Lok Sabha 2024 Elections from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh with a heavy margin against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

 

