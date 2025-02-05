Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is making her debut in the restaurant business with The Mountain Story, a new cafe located in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.

In a promotional video, Kangana described the cafe as a tribute to the nostalgic feeling of a mother’s kitchen, showcasing a plate of traditional Himachali dishes with a modern twist. “This is the story of my relationship with you,” she said.

The Mountain Story will open on February 14, Valentine's Day.

Kangana Ranaut launches ‘The Mountain Story’ cafe: Watch the video here The video was captioned, “A childhood dream comes alive, my little cafe in the lap of the Himalayas. The Mountain Story, it’s a love story. The Mountain Story Opening 14th February.”

As of now, the post has garnered an impressive 27,909 likes. Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the project on social media, showing that “The Mountain Story” will offer authentic Himachali cuisine when it opens on February 14.

In another post, Kangana wrote, “Mountain top the place where life finds the purest meaning of freedom.”

The response to Kangana Ranaut's restaurant “The Mountain Story” in Manali has been overwhelmingly positive. One netizen commented, “Looks so beautiful. We knew Kangana's cafe meant the interior would be amazing.”

Another user wrote, “Will definitely visit.” A third reply described the cafe as “so serene and magical.”

Kangana's return to cinema

Actress Kangana Ranaut has officially announced her return to the movie sets for her upcoming film, which marks a reunion with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan.