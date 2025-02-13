With actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut announced the launch of her new cafe in Himachal Pradesh's Manali – The Mountain Story cafe, the Kerala unit of Congress has sent her a congratulatory message.

"We are happy to learn about your new 'pure vegetarian' restaurant. Hope you'll serve some amazing Himachali vegetarian dishes for all tourists. Wishing all success for this venture!" wrote the official handle of the Kerala unit of Congress.

Here's the tweet:

According to the details shared by Kangana Ranaut, the new cafe will open its doors on Valentine's Day, and she describes it as a long-cherished dream.

Though Kangana's fans and supporters celebrated the announcement, several others questioned whether the Kerala Congress account had been hacked.

Here's how netizens reacted: "I am 100% sure this account is being run by a high school student on a lunch break!" responded one person

"Is this account hacked?" asked another.

A third wrote "Pehle too laga mein kuch galat pardh rahu huu."

"Kaunsa maal phunka hai admin ne bhai," commented fourth.

A fifth wrote, “@INCIndia who is handling this account? This account causes you a lot of harm to you. Kindly put someone who is mature enough to run this Handel. This idiot will harm you more than your counterparts. Rest is up to you.”

Not only this, criticism also came from Congress supporters as they found the message unnecessary.

"You guys keep tweeting such cheap posts and then wonder why you are losing elections? It takes a great deal of stupidity to completely ignore the ethos of this country," wrote one person.

Earlier on February 5, Kangana shared a video of The Mountain Story cafe, where she showed its interiors and the scenic beauty surrounding it. The video features wooden furniture, dimly lit chandeliers, and a traditional Himachali aesthetic.

"A childhood dream comes alive. My little cafe in the lap of Himalayas," she had written.