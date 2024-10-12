Kangana Ranaut pens cryptic post as Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ makes modest opening: ‘When you destroy women-centric films…’

Kangana Ranaut addressed the box office failure of Alia Bhatt's ‘Jigra’ in an Instagram story, lamenting the decline of women-centric cinema and its impact on box office results.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated12 Oct 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut(HT_PRINT)

After Alia Bhatt's movie ‘Jigra’ did not make an extraordinary mark with its box office collections on its opening day on Friday, Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken and unfiltered comments, shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story. The actor-turned politician's focus was on the destruction of ‘women-centric cinema’ and why it does not work well at the box office.

“When you destroy women-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks,” Kangana's story read.

Notably, Kangana did not take any names in her story, but speculations are that it might be directed towards Alia's action-thriller. According to Sacnilk, ‘Jigra’ earned approximately 4.25 crore (net) on its first day for all languages in India.

Also Read | ‘Jigra’ review: The great escape

This will not be the first time Kangana commented on Alia's movie. At the time of Gangubai Kathiawadi's release, she had taken a “papa ki pari” jibe at Alia and had called her a “romcom bimbo”.

“This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power...” she had said.

Also Read | Jigra public reviews: Netizens praise Alia Bhatt as angry young woman

Kangana's ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut's own movie, ‘Emergency’, has been under scanner, and has faced several delays now. Originally scheduled for release on September 6, the movie has faced delays due to ongoing issues with its certification.

Recently, the makers of the film, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Manikarnika Films Production House, agreed to the cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On the delays, Kangana had claimed that OTT platform doesn't let nationalist express their views, however, there is freedom for communists or leftists for anti-national expressions.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut agrees to cut to Emergency movie: CBFC tells Bombay HC

On X, Kangana wrote, “Law of the land is that one can show unimaginable amount of violence and nudity on OTT platforms without any consequence or censorship, one can even distort real life events to suit their politically motivated sinister motives, there is all the freedom for communists or leftists across the world for such anti national expressions but as a nationalist no OTT platform allows us to make films that revolves around the integrity and unity of Bharat, it seems censorship is only for some of us who don’t want tukde of this nation and make films on historic facts. It’s hugely demotivating and unjust.”

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKangana Ranaut pens cryptic post as Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ makes modest opening: ‘When you destroy women-centric films…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.000.00
      Chennai
      76,651.000.00
      Delhi
      76,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.