Kangana Ranaut addressed the box office failure of Alia Bhatt's ‘Jigra’ in an Instagram story, lamenting the decline of women-centric cinema and its impact on box office results.

After Alia Bhatt's movie ‘Jigra’ did not make an extraordinary mark with its box office collections on its opening day on Friday, Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken and unfiltered comments, shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story. The actor-turned politician's focus was on the destruction of ‘women-centric cinema’ and why it does not work well at the box office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When you destroy women-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks," Kangana's story read.

Notably, Kangana did not take any names in her story, but speculations are that it might be directed towards Alia's action-thriller. According to Sacnilk, ‘Jigra’ earned approximately ₹4.25 crore (net) on its first day for all languages in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will not be the first time Kangana commented on Alia's movie. At the time of Gangubai Kathiawadi's release, she had taken a “papa ki pari" jibe at Alia and had called her a “romcom bimbo".

“This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power..." she had said.

Kangana's ‘Emergency’ Kangana Ranaut's own movie, ‘Emergency’, has been under scanner, and has faced several delays now. Originally scheduled for release on September 6, the movie has faced delays due to ongoing issues with its certification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, the makers of the film, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Manikarnika Films Production House, agreed to the cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On the delays, Kangana had claimed that OTT platform doesn't let nationalist express their views, however, there is freedom for communists or leftists for anti-national expressions.