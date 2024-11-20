Kangana Ranaut praises Shah Rukh Khan’s son for directorial debut, takes a dig at nepo kids: ‘Beyond make-up, lose…’

Kangana Ranaut praised Aryan Khan for his directorial debut, emphasising his choice of a unique path in the film industry. 

Published20 Nov 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut applauded Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for his directorial debut.
Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut applauded Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan for his directorial debut.(PTI)

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut praised Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for choosing a “road less travelled” by a child from “frfilm families”. Recently, Netflix announced a web series which will be directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Soon after the announcement several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, etc congratulated the star kid for his Bollywood debut as director.

Kangana Ranaut also extended her wishes to Aryan Khan by taking a dig at other star kids who “often end up taking easiest roads”

“It's great that children from film families are going beyond just wanting to wear make-up, lose weight, doll up and think they are actors,” said Kangana Ranaut in a post.

“We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour. And those who have resources often end up taking easiest roads. We need more people behind the cameras, good that Aryan Khan is taking road less travelled. Look forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker,” the BJP MP added.

Shah Rukh Khan cheers for son Aryan Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared the news of his son, Aryan Khan's directorial debut on X and wrote, “It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia. Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s No business like Show business!!”

Director Karan Johar expressed excitement over Aryan Khan's upcoming Netflix series and wrote, “Love you, Aryan!!!! I am so so so so proud of you and can't wait for the world to see your incredible series.!!!! It's going to ROCK and RULE!!!”

Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan also congratulated Aryan Khan for his first show as a director and said that she can't wait for the show.

Aryan Khan's debut as director with Netflix in 2025

Netflix announced its new web series which will be directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The web series will be released in 2025, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. 

The Netflix series will be produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the yet-to-be-titled series is set against the backdrop of the film industry, which Shah Rukh described as "all heart, all hustle".

According to the plotline, the series revolves around the story of an outsider navigating the glitzy world of Bollywood. The series will also feature blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters.

 

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 11:55 AM IST
