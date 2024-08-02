Kangana Ranaut reacts to Angela Carini vs Imane Khelif Olympics controversy, comments on ’Woke culture’

Kangana Ranaut commented on the contentious victory of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The actor-turned-politician is also gearing up for her next film, Emergency.

2 Aug 2024
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (PTI Photo)
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (PTI Photo)

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to the boxing match between Italy's Angela Carini and Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics 2024. The actor-politician criticized the match as unfair, particularly addressing the controversial victory of the Algerian boxer.

It is pertinent to note that Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 World Championship after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test. Her participation in the Paris Games has ignited significant debate online.

Kangana shared a photo on her Instagram stories showing Angela in tears with a broken nose after losing the match.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7: From badminton to boxing, India’s full schedule today

“This girl had to fight a 7 feet tall naturally born male, who has all body parts like a natural male, he looks and behaves like a man, he beat her in the boxing ring like a male beats a female in physical abuse scenario but he says he identifies as a female so guess who won the women's boxing match? Woke culture is the most unfair and unjust practice. Speak up before it is your baby girl whose job or medal taken away. #SaveWomenSports,” she captioned the post.

Kangana Ranaut on homosexual relationship

In another Instagram story, she wrote, “So basically to be able to have a woke relationship (homosexual relationship) one partner must play female role and the other one must play a male role. They love to play stereotypical male female archetypes but simultaneously encourage regular women to be effeminate in the name of feminism. Hmmm…strange!”

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Netizens fume as women’s boxing match sparks gender row

“Honestly, I love homosexuals, some of my closest friends are homosexuals and they are extremely talented and exceptionally brilliant. That's why I think they don't have to imitate any one for acceptance,” Kangana said.

“…they must accept themselves and should focus on shining in every field and not be overtly frivolous or sexual. They must bring dignity and value to their community. They deserve better and we must make a safe world for them where they can be their natural authentic self and get equal opportunities,” she added.

2 Aug 2024
