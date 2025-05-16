Kangana Ranaut’s deleted tweet: ‘BJP ko dheere dheere samajh aa raha hai,’ Comedian takes a dig at Bollywood actress

Standup comedian Abijit Ganguly took a dig at Kangana Ranaut over her recent deleted post on US President Donald Trump. The Bollywood actor and BJP MP earlier made a comment on Trump’s comments on Apple’s manufacturing shift to India.

Kangana Ranaut later deleted her social media post. She said it was her personal opinion and expressed regret. She also added that she had also removed it from Instagram.

“Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India,” Kangana wrote.

“I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well. Thanks,” she said.

Ganguly wrote on the incident. “BJP ko dheere dheere samajh aa raha hai Bollywood mei inki kisi se banti kyu nahi thi.. (The BJP is slowly beginning to understand why no one in Bollywood gets along with her),” he posted while adding a couple of Face with Tears of Joy emojis.

Social media users reacted to the comedian’s comment.

“Now she got the medicine which other people take without their concent,” wrote one user.

“Now, Kangana is realizing how it feels when somebody asks you to stop,” wrote another.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "She is a BJP MP, not a commoner like us. So, of course, she needs to listen to them. If she feels much about it strongly, quit as an MP and lash out at Donald Trump, who deserves to be verbally attacked."

“Yaar ye toh childish behaviour hai. you are an MP now your words hold some value. You can’t just go online and talk about geopolitics without understanding the details and say it was my personal opinion,” came from another.

What did Kangana Ranaut write? US President Donald Trump earlier said, "Spoke with Apple CEO Cook about India plants, told him I didn't want him to build in India."

Kangana Ranaut reacted and asked what the reason for “this love loss” could be.

"He is American president but world's most loved leader is Indian Prime Minister. Trump's second term but Indian Prime Minister's third term. Undoubtedly, Trump is alpha male but our PM is sab Alpha male ka baap, the Queen actress wrote.