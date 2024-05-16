The release of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has been postponed, with no new release date in sight. The decision comes from Manikarnika Films as ‘Queen’ Kangana is busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The actor plays former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

“Our hearts are filled with love filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much awaited film 'Emergency' has been postponed," Kanagana’s film production company posted on its Instagram account.

"We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support," it added.

The film, written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, was initially set to release on November 24, 2023, but was postponed due to changes in her schedule. It was later rescheduled to June 14.

The Bollywood actor is contesting from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, her native state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding her against Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh. She will fight against the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh from a constituency historically dominated by the Grand Old Party.

Netizens comment on postponement

Meanwhile, netizens have commented on the decision to postpone the movie. “Kangana is going to lose the election and this movie was going to be a disaster..... she is running away from major embarrassment of another flop," wrote one user.

“This movie is never seeing the light of the day. Nobody wants to see a BJP MP in the role of a decorated Congress leader anymore," wrote another. “Already this film wrapped one and half year before it's still struggling to release," came from another.

“This is disgusting we waited so long for it," wrote one user while another commented, “Continuous postponement can lower the hype of this movie." “You making film on indira gandhi while you against them. This will be another flop buster," posted another.

“It's been too late....Hope she would release it soon... Meanwhile some teasers etc," hoped one fan. “Eagerly waiting for this Movie," said another.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!