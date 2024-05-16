Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency movie postponed again; netizens say BJP's Mandi candidate ‘running away from another flop’
Emergency, written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, was initially set to release on November 24, 2023, but was postponed due to changes in her schedule. It was later rescheduled to June 14.
The release of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has been postponed, with no new release date in sight. The decision comes from Manikarnika Films as ‘Queen’ Kangana is busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The actor plays former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.