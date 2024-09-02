Amid the delay in release of the movie ‘Emergency’, Kangana Ranaut on Monday says there is freedom for communists or leftists for anti national expressions but OTT platform don't let nationalist express their views {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She shared on X, Law of the land is that one can show unimaginable amount of violence and nudity on OTT platforms without any consequence or censorship, one can even distort real life events to suit their politically motivated sinister motives, there is all the freedom for communists or leftists across the world for such anti national expressions but as a nationalist no OTT platform allows us to make films that revolves around the integrity and unity of Bharat, it seems censorship is only for some of us who don’t want tukde of this nation and make films on historic facts. It’s hugely demotivating and unjust.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply This comes as a response to Amit Malviya's post on IC-814 webseries content, where he said ‘it is Left’s agenda to whitewash the crimes of Pakistani terrorists, all Muslims, served’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four days ahead of the scheduled premiere of "Emergency", Kangana has levelled allegations against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for stalling its certificate to delay the release.

Ranaut, who plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the movie, said she will go to court if she doesn't get a clearance on the uncut version.

"An emergency has been imposed on my film too. It's a very hopeless state. I'm quite disappointed in our country and whatever the circumstances are... How much will we keep getting scared? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I've made this film with a lot of self-respect which is why the CBFC can't point out any contention. They've stalled my certificate, but I'm determined to release an uncut version of the film. I'll fight in court and release an uncut version," she told Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast.

According to a source, the film isn't releasing on Friday because the makers are yet to receive the certification from the CBFC.

"Even though they (CBFC) have put a U/A certificate on their website, the makers haven't received the copy of the certificate yet. Everyday there's a new cut being given to the film, which they are doing due to some pressure. Kangana is fighting for the sanctity of the film," the source told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court is slated to hear a Sikh body's plea seeking directions to stop the release of "Emergency".