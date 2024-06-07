Kangana Ranaut, the newly-elected BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency grabbed headlines yesterday when she was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official at Chandigarh airport. The accused woman constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, was heard raising strong objections to Kangana's controversial remarks during the 2020 farmers' protest. Kaur is now suspended and a senior CISF officer also said that they are also in the process to get an FIR registered against the lady constable, as reported by PTI.

In support of Kangana, Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, from the hit TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, has now come in support and said that ‘such actions represent a severe breach of public trust and security protocols.’

She added that a duty-bound officer should never allow personal grudges to interfere with professional responsibilities.

She added, “Supporting the actions of this CISF officer means justifying a crime and spreading unnecessary hatred. It is crucial to remember that endorsing such behaviour sets a dangerous precedent, potentially allowing others to take personal revenge under the guise of authority. We must collectively condemn this act and ensure that those in positions of power are held accountable."

“I urge everyone to consider how they would feel if a similar incident were to happen to their loved ones. This isn't just about one individual, but the standards of conduct we expect from those entrusted with our safety. Let's stand for justice, impartiality, and a system where personal biases have no place in our security forces.," she added.

Kangana also posted an Instagram story slamming Bollywood calling them “All Eyes on Rafah Gang" and said, “This can happen to you or your children as well. When you celebrate a terror attack on someone be ready for the day it comes back to you as well."

Apart from Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also posted stories on Instagram and wrote, “Khalistanio bas yehi aukaat hai tum logo ki...peechey se plan karna aur attack karna...but my sister's spine is made of steel....she is going to handle this on her own...but Punjab tera kya hoga #farmersprotest was khalistani adda...once again proved!! This was serious security threat...need to take this to apex!!

She added, "Suspend karne se isko farak nahi padega...moti rakam aa gayi hogi khalistaniyo se...remand pe lena padega isko…"

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh who was constesting against Kangana in Mandi termed the incident very unfortunate and called out for actions against the concerned official. While speaking to news agecny ANI, he said, “It is unfortunate if these kinds of incidents are happening and should not happen to any person, particularly a woman. It is unfortunate that it has been done by a security person. We got to know that the security person had some grievances related to the farmer's protest."

Kangana's statement on the incident

Kangana said the incident happened at Chandigarh airport was during the security check, and claimed that she was slapped because the CISF personnel “supported farmers' protest". The BJP leader issued a statement regarding the incident and said that she is fine and detailing the events of the incident.

“I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, I am perfectly fine," she said. “As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protest," the MP-elect said. "I am safe but I am concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab..." she added.

