Kangana Ranaut slap incident: Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, sister Rangoli react, 'Isn't just about one individual, but
Kangana Ranaut, the newly-elected BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency grabbed headlines yesterday when she was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official at Chandigarh airport. The accused woman constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, was heard raising strong objections to Kangana's controversial remarks during the 2020 farmers' protest. Kaur is now suspended and a senior CISF officer also said that they are also in the process to get an FIR registered against the lady constable, as reported by PTI.