Kangana Ranaut’s cousin Varun gets hitched. Here is what the MP gifted the newly-weds

After attending the marriage of her cousin Varun Ranaut's wedding, the actor has gifted him a house in Chandigarh.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published08:49 PM IST
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (PTI)

Kangana Ranaut has been in news of late after she won a seat in the Lok Sabha from Mandi in the recently concluded General Elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party MP is again making the headlines after she gave a generous gift to her newly married cousin.

Later, Varun shared the pictures of the house on his Instagram stories expressing gratitude to Kangana.

"Thank you Didi @kanganaranaut…Chandigarh is home now," he wrote with the pictures.

Kangana's sister Rangoli also shared a picture of the home in her Instagram story and wrote that the actors taps into "our dreams and make them true".

The actor then shared the photo in her story and wrote, "Gurunanak Dev ji said whatever little we have we must share, he said we always feel we don't have enough yet we must share and I feel there is no bigger joy than that…thank you for always sharing everything of yours with me as well."

Varun's wife, Anjali Ranaut, also shared the photos of "Grih Pravesh" on her Instagram and called Kangana "kind, humble and brave".

"Entering our new home with the blessings of Ganpati ji. This lovely home is blessing and love from a sister to brother. All thanks to one and only, kind, humble and brave soul, @kanganaranaut," she wrote with the pictures.

She also thanked Rangoli for leading "our way who did all work and our saviour". "May God bless us all with unity understanding and love," she said.

Another member from the Ranaut family, Kangana's younger brother Aksht Ranaut's wife, also shared a picture of the house and said that they were touched "beyond words".

"Thank you so much didi ji, @kanganaranaut from you we learn no matter how many hardships we go through, we can choose to be kind and generous, thank you," she said. "We're touched beyond words. We're so lucky to have you in our lives."

