Kanguva advance booking signals strong performance of Suriya, Bobby Deol’s action movie, set to earn THIS much on day 1

Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, is set to debut on November 14, 2024. The film has already earned 9.23 crore in advance bookings, with ticket sales expected to rise. Produced by Gnanvelraja, it aims for a significant box office collection.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
The makers of Suriya-starrer Kanguva, that releases in cinemas this week, are actively touring the northern belt for promotions and media interactions. (Image Source: X)
The makers of Suriya-starrer Kanguva, that releases in cinemas this week, are actively touring the northern belt for promotions and media interactions. (Image Source: X)

Kanguva advance booking: Suriya-starrer Kanguva, which also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, is set to make a strong debut on movie theatres this week. So far the movie has earned 9.23 crore with blocked seats in advance bookings, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The amount is likely to increase over time. The Tamil movie's trailer offered a promising performance of the two stars. Kanguva is set hit cinema theatres on November 14, 2024. The movie's advance booking has officially opened and moviegoers can book their tickets online as well as offline. 

The movie features Suriya, a popular Tamil actor who was previously seen in movies like Soorarai Pottru, its Hindi remake Sarfira features Akshay Kumar. The actor was also seen at the end of Kamal Hassan's movie Vikram and is likely to play a crucial role in the next part of the movie. 

Suriya's Kanguva has been produced by Gnanvelraja. Earlier, he had claimed that his film will collect 2000 crore, which seems to be a far reaching goal for an Indian movie these days. However, the movie is likely to perform well, as indicated by advance bookings.

About Kanguva

Helmed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, Kanguva features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

The movie trailer created buzz on social media. The trailer offers a glimpse of Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the movie. Deol looks intense, ready to face off against Suriya in what promises to be an epic showdown. The makers recently released the powerful 'Naayak' track from the film. The track opens with visuals of Suriya in an intense avatar. The song includes an intense fight sense of Suriya in rain.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
