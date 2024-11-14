Kanguva advance collection day 1: The Tamil epic-fantasy Kanguva will release on November 14, with an estimated ₹ 17.61 crore in advance bookings. The film, starring Suriya, has also earned ₹ 10.16 crore without blocked seats, indicating a promising debut.

The much-awaited Tamil epic-fantasy Kanguva is all set to hit the cinema theatres on Thursday, November 14. The movie is expected to make a decent debut as it has earned an estimated ₹17.61 crore in advance booking (with blocked seats), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Additionally, the movie has minted ₹10.16 crore without blocked seats, added the report. The movie features Tamil star Suriya, whose movies like “Thana Sendha Kottam", “Soorarai Pottru" have been remade in Hindi cinema.

Kanguva advance booking day 1 Kanguva movie has earned an estimated ₹17.61 crore (with blocked seats) and ₹10.16 crore (without blocked seats) in advance booking for its first day shows, according to Sacnilk. The movie has received an impressive response from regions like Andhra Pradesh. An estimated 372,673 seats have been booked for Kanguva's Tamil version, 20042 for Hindi, and 84294 for Telugu version.